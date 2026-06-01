Ex-Real Estate Sales Directors Barred From Using Secrets

By Abigail Harrison ( June 1, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Former sales directors, accused by a real estate broker serving the South of participating in a corporate raid and trade secret heist that siphoned millions in sales volume, agreed Monday in North Carolina Business Court not to use or disseminate any of its confidential information or trade secrets....
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