NY's UCC Updates Spell Change In Digital Asset Lending

By Gabriella Allaf, Walter Kasmer and Arman Borazjani ( June 10, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- New York state has now enacted the 2022 Uniform Commercial Code, or UCC, amendments, including the new Article 12, which governs certain digital assets. The amendments are effective June 3, with a transition period through June 2027 for existing transactions.[1]...
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