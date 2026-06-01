Investors Say Overnight Crypto Founder 'Diverted' $12.5M
By Aislinn Keely ( June 1, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dissolved a temporary order freezing $12.5 million in crypto at the center of a proposed class action from investors who claim the founder of crypto project Overnight "diverted" funds after promising them a share of control....
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