Fed. Circ. Side-Eyes ParkerVision Appeal In Qualcomm IP Suit

By Theresa Schliep ( June 1, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel Monday seemed reluctant to consider ParkerVision's challenge to a lower court's claim construction while other parts of its patent suit against Qualcomm remain pending, with one judge saying the litigation's protracted nature doesn't make it exceptional or justify special treatment....
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