GAO Flags Risks After Corporate Transparency Act Rollback

By Sarah Jarvis ( June 1, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Treasury Department's retreat from the Corporate Transparency Act and its requirements for shell companies to disclose their beneficial owners may perpetuate illicit finance risks, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, which recommended the Treasury take steps to address such risks....
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