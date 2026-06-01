Trump Unveils 3 Picks For International Trade Commission

By Hailey Konnath ( June 1, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday announced three more nominees to be members of the U.S. International Trade Commission, including the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary's intellectual property policy director, a deputy assistant U.S. trade representative and a consumer group's government affairs director....
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