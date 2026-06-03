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Uncertainty Looms After Justices' Withdrawal Liability Ruling

By David Rogers and Regan Rusher ( June 3, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- On May 21, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion in M&K Employee Solutions LLC v. Trustees of the IAM National Pension Fund, holding that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act does not require actuarial assumptions that are used to calculate multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability to be adopted as of the statutory measurement date....

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