8th Circ. Backs Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Drug Convictions

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 2, 2026, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Lyrics and a music video were properly admitted as evidence against two rappers accused of being a part of a Kansas City, Missouri, drug trafficking ring, the Eighth Circuit has ruled, saying the relevance of the lyrics was "obvious" when affirming their convictions and prison sentences....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.