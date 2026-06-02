Nexans Asks To Appeal £10M Windfarm Cable Damages Award
By Eddie Beaver ( June 2, 2026, 4:36 PM BST) -- Power cable giant Nexans sought permission Tuesday to challenge an order to pay £10.6 million ($14.3 million) to the developers of the London Array windfarm over findings that a European cartel inflated the price of the project's high-voltage cables....
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