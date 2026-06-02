Voyager's $300M Astrobotic Deal Fuels Lunar Build-Out Plans
By Al Barbarino ( June 2, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Denver-based defense and space solutions company Voyager Technologies said Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase Astrobotic Technology Inc. for about $300 million as it ramps up plans to create the infrastructure needed to sustain moon-based space exploration....
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