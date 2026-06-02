NY, EU Banking Agencies To Share Stablecoin Oversight Info

By Aislinn Keely ( June 2, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- New York's Department of Financial Services and the European Banking Authority said Tuesday that they plan to share information about their respective supervision, monitoring and investigations of stablecoin issuers and markets under a new memorandum of understanding....
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