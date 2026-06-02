Publix Says Snack Co.'s Insurers Owe Slip-Fall Coverage
By Carolina Bolado ( June 2, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Publix has urged a Florida federal judge to find that insurers for salty snack food maker Snyder's-Lance Inc. should have covered the supermarket chain's defense in a $3 million slip-and-fall case under an agreement to indemnify the retailer for injuries involving the snack maker's agents....
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