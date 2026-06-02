Mass. Justices Allow Trooper Body Cam Evidence In DUI Case

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 2, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A man arrested for drunken driving cannot have a state trooper's body cam footage of him excluded from evidence, Massachusetts' highest court ruled Tuesday, finding that although he may not have been aware that he was being recorded, there was ample notice and police were not breaking the law....
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