NC Doctor Says 'Acquitted' Conduct Skews Sentencing

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 2, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A doctor convicted of making false statements in connection with an $11 million Medicare fraud scheme is urging a North Carolina federal court to exclude conduct she says she was acquitted of from her sentencing calculation, while the government argues she's mischaracterizing the outcome of the case. ...
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