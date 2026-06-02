NC Dem Lawmakers Introduce Gov't Transparency Bills

By Emily Sawicki ( June 2, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers in North Carolina on Tuesday introduced a trio of bills focused on governmental transparency, including a proposal to reform an "increasingly partisan and secretive" judicial standards commission and another to reinforce separation of powers, blocking the state's general assembly from infringing on the governor's authority....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.