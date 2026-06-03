Singapore Court Won't Revive $14M 3rd-Party Funding Fee Bid

By Caroline Simson ( June 3, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Singapore court has affirmed an award denying a successful litigant's bid to be reimbursed more than $14 million in third-party funding costs incurred in an arbitration over control of a fintech joint venture, ruling that the outcome was "simply the product of a risk any party engaged in dispute resolution takes."...
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