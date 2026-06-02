SEC Floats Strategic Plan For Next Four Years

By Jessica Corso ( June 2, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday said it plans to reevaluate how administrative proceedings operate and to write regulations governing the cryptocurrency industry, calling for public feedback as it put forth Chairman Paul Atkins' vision for running the agency over the next four years. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.