FTC Sues Supplement Co. Over Mental Health, Income Claims

By Mike Curley ( June 2, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday sued dietary supplement brand Amare Global Holdings Inc. in California federal court, alleging it misleads buyers by falsely claiming its products can treat mental health issues, while also misleading prospective "brand partners" about how much they are likely to make under Amare's program....
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