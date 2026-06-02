Colo. Panel Weighs EFAA's Limits In Club Retaliation Case

By Zach Dupont ( June 2, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Court of Appeals panel at oral arguments Tuesday grappled with dueling interpretations of the limits of the phrase "related to" in the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, weighing in on a Denver strip club's appeal attempting to arbitrate a former bartender's retaliation claims....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.