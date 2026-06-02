DC Mayor OKs Appeal Process For Property Transfer Taxes

By Sanjay Talwani ( June 2, 2026, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., would allow a new way to appeal the fair market value, used to calculate transfer and recordation taxes, of properties transferred for no or nominal consideration under legislation signed into law, subject to 30-day congressional review....
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