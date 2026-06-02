Mass. Judge Says State Dept.'s Visa Pause Likely Unlawful

By Tom Lotshaw ( June 2, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has blocked the U.S. Department of State from imposing a nationality-based immigrant visa pause on a Bangladeshi man seeking to come to the U.S. to support his elderly and ailing U.S. citizen father, ruling that the challenged pause is likely unlawful....
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