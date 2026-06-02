Justices Urged To Address Tax Fraud Deadline Split

By Kat Lucero ( June 2, 2026, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A woman urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to reconcile the appellate courts' split over the period to assess taxes against a taxpayer in cases when a third party commits fraud, saying the IRS even admitted that the conflict creates "intolerable results."...
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