BIA Panel Says Special Status Doesn't Permit Release On Bond

By Ganesh Setty ( June 3, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Salvadoran national previously designated as an unaccompanied alien child upon arriving in the U.S. without authorization and who later obtained special immigrant juvenile status is still subject to mandatory detention during removal proceedings, the Board of Immigration Appeals has ruled....
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