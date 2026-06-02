DOL Alternative Investing Pitch Draws Nearly 50K Comments

By Patrick Hoff ( June 2, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor proposal to expand retirement plans' access to alternative investments, such as private equity and digital assets, garnered over 47,000 comments, with investment industry groups seeking minor changes while Democratic attorneys general, unions and other critics warned that protections for savers could be weakened....
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