Apple Gets 2nd Chance To Trim £3B ICloud Overcharge CPO

By Eddie Beaver ( June 3, 2026, 2:09 PM BST) -- Apple can challenge a decision allowing part of a £3 billion ($4 billion) collective action over an alleged cloud storage monopoly to proceed, after a competition tribunal found Wednesday that the technology giant has a real prospect of succeeding on appeal....
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