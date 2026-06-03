Wordsmith Raises $70M As In-House Legal AI Demand Grows
By Ashish Sareen ( June 3, 2026, 5:47 PM BST) -- Wordsmith AI Ltd. has raised $70 million from outside investors and plans to "double down" on expansion in the U.S. as in-house legal teams increasingly use AI to automate routine tasks and maintain control of legal costs....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.