Insurer Says E-Cig Co.'s Lies Bar Warehouse Fire Coverage

By Hope Patti ( June 3, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- An insurer said it shouldn't have to pay out an electronic cigarette product wholesaler's $5 million claim for a warehouse fire, telling an Illinois federal court that the company misrepresented important facts about its business in its application for coverage that warrant rescission of the policy....
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