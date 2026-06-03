Makeup Ingredient Supplier Miyoshi Gets Ch. 11 Plan OK

By Emlyn Cameron ( June 3, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Miyoshi America Inc., a supplier of cosmetics ingredients, to implement its prepackaged Chapter 11 plan to address tort claims, finding the proposal was backed by an "incredible amount of people."...
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