Colo. Energy Co. Loses Fight Over ND Oil Lease Cancellation

By Rachel Konieczny ( June 3, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota federal judge granted the government an early win in a Colorado energy company's bid for the court to vacate a series of Bureau of Indian Affairs decisions that found it didn't own interest in an oil lease, upholding the agency's decision that the company lacked standing....
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