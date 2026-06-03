Patent Suit Puts Drum Carrier Function Over Form, Court Told
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 3, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Japanese musical instrument manufacturer asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday to toss a patent infringement case it's facing from drum-maker Pearl Musical Instrument Co. Ltd. over marching band drum carriers, arguing that Pearl wrongly focused on the functionality of its competitor's carrier rather than its looks....
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