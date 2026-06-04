Feds Seek To Vacate Endangered-Lizard Listing To Settle Suit

By Ganesh Setty ( June 4, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Texas and the U.S. Interior Department asked a federal judge to approve a settlement vacating the Biden-era designation of a lizard species as endangered, after Texas argued that the move was unfounded and imperiled energy development around the Permian Basin....
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