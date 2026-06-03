SEC Climate Rule Reversal May Spark Fresh Lawsuit

By Jessica Corso ( June 3, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's plan to withdraw corporate climate disclosure regulations could see the commission back in court two years after it was sued for adopting those same regulations, with investor advocates questioning the legality of the agency's change of direction....
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