Maynard Nexsen Grows Dallas Roster With 4 Atty Additions

By Lynn LaRowe ( June 4, 2026, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Maynard Nexsen PC has bulked up in Dallas with a new shareholder and of counsel who joined from Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, an associate who arrived from Winstead PC and an associate who has relocated from the firm's Washington, D.C., office....
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