High Court Reopens Review Of DOE Furnace Efficiency Rules
By Keith Goldberg ( June 8, 2026, 9:47 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a D.C. Circuit decision that upheld Biden-era energy efficiency standards for furnaces and water heaters and ordered the circuit court to take another look in light of the Trump administration's intent to revise the rules....
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