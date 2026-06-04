Medical System Loses Bid To Send Data Breach Cases To Mo.

By Melanie Dorsey ( June 4, 2026, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Munson Healthcare cannot transfer two patient data breach proposed class actions to Missouri because it did not establish that Missouri courts could exercise personal jurisdiction over the healthcare system, a Michigan federal judge ruled, while ordering the provider to produce information that could determine if the cases should return to state court....
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