Jersey City Drops Suit Over Cops' Off-Duty Pot Use

By Jonathan Capriel ( June 4, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Jersey City dropped its federal lawsuit that sought to terminate police officers who used recreational marijuana while off duty after a New Jersey appeals court affirmed the officers' reinstatement, ruling that there was no conflict between federal firearm restrictions for drug users and state law....
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