OCC's Gould Defends Trump EO On Immigrant Bank Scrutiny
By Jon Hill ( June 4, 2026, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Republican tensions over President Donald Trump's recent order for greater immigration-related customer scrutiny at banks were on view Thursday in the U.S. House of Representatives as one top regulator told a GOP lawmaker that her concerns about its industry impact were "overblown."...
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