Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup
By Sam Reisman ( June 4, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers gave final approval to legislation designed to curb the flow of illicit product into the state's cannabis market; Iowa's governor signed into law a bill to double the number of licensed medical cannabis dispensaries; and Louisiana legislation allowing terminally ill patients to access medical marijuana became law. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....
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