Fed. Circ. Invalidates Spinal Implant Patent Claims
By Elliot Weld ( June 4, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday invalidated patent claims covering parts used to make expandable implant devices in spinal fusion surgeries that were the basis of a $9.5 million jury verdict against Life Spine Inc. and that had been upheld by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board....
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