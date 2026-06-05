Connecticut Pays $2M To Slain UConn Student's Family

By Brian Steele ( June 5, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The state of Connecticut has paid $2 million to end a lawsuit brought by the father of a UConn student who was assaulted near an unsanctioned campus event in 2010 and later died of head injuries, court records show....
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