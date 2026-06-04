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Jacksons Food Stores Hit With Wash. Wage Class Action

By Ben Adlin ( June 4, 2026, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Jacksons Food Stores Inc. pushed workers in Washington state to delay their legally mandated meal and rest breaks, cut them short or skip them entirely in order to complete their assigned job duties, a former employee has claimed in a proposed class action targeting the convenience store chain....

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