Doctor Lied About Risky 'Basket Weave' Surgery, Patients Say
By Ben Adlin ( June 4, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Six patients accused a Seattle doctor of overstating his "basket weave" surgery technique meant to treat a painful condition known as "slipping rib syndrome," claiming in a Washington state lawsuit that Dr. Madhankumar Kuppusamy failed to disclose the experimental nature of the procedure that left some patients with serious injuries....
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