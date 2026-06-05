Insurance Mogul Asks To Defer Prison Amid Restitution Push

By Hayley Fowler ( June 5, 2026, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A billionaire insurance mogul sentenced to 12 years for bribery and wire fraud asked to put off his federal prison reporting date, saying he needs to maintain access to his defense attorneys and the special master as they continue to map out billions of dollars in restitution....
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