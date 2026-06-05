Senate Signs Off On Nearly $70B More For ICE, Border Patrol
By Britain Eakin ( June 5, 2026, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate voted early Friday to pass a budget reconciliation bill that will see another roughly $70 billion allocated to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol to field President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agenda....
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