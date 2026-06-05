Employment Authority: AI Could Impact Worker Classification

By Patrick Hoff ( June 5, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how artificial intelligence tools could support findings that an independent contractor is an employee under federal law, how U.S. Department of Labor's recently finalized rule changing financial disclosure requirements for unions will increase their reporting burden, and the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year to lift an evidentiary barrier that discrimination plaintiffs in majority groups had faced. ...
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