Council Beats Property Biz Claim Over Redevelopment Grants
By William Janes ( June 8, 2026, 4:47 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust tribunal tossed out a property developer's claim on Monday that a local council abused a dominant market position by awarding a £3.7 million ($5 million) grant to a rival as part of a town center redevelopment program....
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