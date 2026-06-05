Ga. Panel Affirms Anti-SLAPP Award In Atty Defamation Row
By Kelcey Caulder ( June 5, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate court affirmed the awarding of legal fees under the state's anti-Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation statute to two attorneys who were sued for defamation by another attorney after he was accused of Fair Debt Collection Practices Act violations in federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.