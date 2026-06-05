Leon Black Seeks $1.6M In Fees After Wigdor Sanction
By Ryan Boysen ( June 5, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Scandal-plagued financier Leon Black wants Wigdor LLP to pay $1.6 million as a sanction for lying to a New York federal judge while representing a woman who claims she was raped by Black at notorious accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's home....
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