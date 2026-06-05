FinCEN, CFPB Flag Immigration-Linked Risks In Banking Push

By Jon Hill and Ganesh Setty ( June 5, 2026, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Federal regulators on Friday pressed banks to apply greater immigration-related customer scrutiny, issuing guidance that urges closer monitoring to flag employment of unauthorized workers and cautions immigration status may need to factor into some lending decisions....
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