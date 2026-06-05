Chevron Polluted Property With Abandoned Tanks, Suit Says

By Mike Curley ( June 5, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A pair of Connecticut property owners are suing Chevron Corp. in state court, claiming that it is responsible for pollution to their property after it allegedly abandoned and failed to properly clean oil tanks on a former petroleum storage terminal facility....
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